'Cars are still trying to go fast' | Frayser neighborhood residents ask for more safe driving measures from city of Memphis

In May, a car crashed into Valerie Wright's home, destroying her and her daughter's room. It is the second time a crash has happened at this address in 10 years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one Frayser neighborhood, one month has been a step in the right direction when it comes to safety. Still, people in the area say more needs needs to be done.

Valerie Wright spoke with ABC24 in May after a car crashed into her home, destroying her and her daughter's bedroom and killing the driver.

Saddened by the loss of the driver and concerned about overall safety in the neighborhood, Wright spoke at a town hall and called for speed bumps, guard rails and sky cop cameras to be installed.

While the city added temporary speed bumps and a radar, Wright is still pushing for more improvements. A month later, the Frayser resident wants to set up additional conversations with other elected leaders.

"It's been slowing down some traffic, but I've come by periodically and monitored and cars are still trying to go fast," Wright said. "I don't know what else to do now. I feel like I'm at a dead end with the city council and with the police department. I'm thinking about going higher up to the office of Steve Cohen or maybe the mayor."

The Frayser resident tells ABC24 she was told it does not seem like she will get either a guard rail or a sky cop camera anytime soon.

Now, while she prepares to move into her house again, Wright has to explore installing the guard rails herself.

“My insurance luckily will repair my home, but now I have to foot the cost of putting barricades around my home,” Wright said.

May’s incident was the second time a car had crashed into Wright's home in seven years. The city installed a speed bump after the 2016 accident took place.