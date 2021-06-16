'It looks to me like black mold, but I guess they call it condensation mold' | Tenant deals with mold in home

Lori Rial said she is fed up with her landlord ignoring her maintenance requests. She reached out to Local 24 News to get help.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — A Southaven woman said she's tired of living in 'unfair' living conditions. Lori Rial said she is fed up with her landlord ignoring her maintenance requests. She reached out to Local 24 News reporter Brittni Clemons to get help.

"You know, I've been here three years and it ain't no telling how long this carpet has been here before we even moved in so how long do we have to wait before we get new carpet," Rial said.

Severely old carpet, mold, and holes in the ceiling are the living conditions for Lori Rial.

"I've been trying to get them to come and repair the damage by the leaks in my roof and also the leaks that came from the tub. I've first contacted them in March about the leaks, and ever since April I've been contacting them to come and fix the damage that they have caused. They kept saying that they were going to and nobody showed up."

While walking through Lori's home, you can see mold all over her bathroom walls, and ceilings. We also noticed almost every vent was covered in mold.

"It looks to me like black mold, but I guess they call it condensation mold or something, but it is still mold regardless," she said.

The townhome in Crestwood Apartments is owned by Home River Group. During our interview today, a property manager called Lori about her maintenance requests after we've reached out for a statement. The person on the phone said they will have someone fix her apartment by the end of the day.

"It frustrates me because every year they go up on my rent so I am paying an astronomical amount of rent for these conditions," she said. "And so, it's not right and it's not fair. So, I mean even though there have been times I have been late on my rent and you have worked with me on my rent at the end of the day I still get my rent in and at the end of the day you still have to be responsible for the repairs at my place.