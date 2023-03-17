'It's ok to be odd' | Popular streetwear clothing store reopens after string of violent smash and grabs

"We're back open 304 South Main Street and with that being said. In a world full of clones. It's okay to be odd,” co-owner Cornelius Martin said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a string of "smash and grabs" late last year, Downtown clothing store Odds Atelier was hit right before peak holiday shopping season.

It took a minute, but the owners say they're back with a vengeance, and they’re committed to not only selling their eclectic streetwear, but serving the community.

"We're back open [at] 304 South Main Street, and with that being said — in a world full of clones — it's ok to be odd,” co-owner Cornelius Martin said.

In video obtained by ABC24 at the time, you can see intruders exiting through the shattered front door of the streetwear clothing store, faces hooded with bundles of clothing in hand.

"It was a lot of sleepless nights — a lot of strategizing, but we got through and now we're back,” co-owner Matthew Roumain said.

Because the store sells custom clothing, it took them a while to restock merchandise.

While a setback Cornelius and Martin turned a temporary loss into a long term gain, as they revamped their business’ approach.

"Being able to re-strategize and a different approach, a lot of great things are coming from it,” Martin said.

The store's co-owners said the smash and grab reinforced the need for more security and police presence in Downtown Memphis.

"[I] definitely recommend more surveillance; more Patrolling, even a car parked at Pontotoc or some crossing street," Martin said.

Roumain said other stores took notice.

"This situation has put more business owners on alert — that it could happen in this area,” Roumain said.

Despite their struggles, the people's streetwear store owners say they are here to stay.