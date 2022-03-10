West Memphis Fire Dept. honors two of its fallen with a new "state-of-art" construction build

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis Fire Department announced that it will host an official groundbreaking ceremony at the head of construction of the Eason-Lang Training Center Thursday, March 10 at 250 N. College Blvd. West Memphis, AR at noon.
According to WMFD, the “state-of-art” training facility will be named in honor of the late Firefighter Jason Lang and the late Fire Department recruit David Eason.
Lang, 20 , died on February 26 in the line of duty after being hit by an 18-wheeler while he was helping a citizen in a crashed vehicle on the interstate.
David Eason died from a heart attack in 2011 while he was at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in Camden.
The Fire Department said that the groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public.