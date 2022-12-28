Football fans were determined to continue tailgating at AutoZone Liberty Bowl despite water issues

"I think we came out all right, but that was pretty stressful,” says Allen Duggar.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has become one of the biggest events for the Memphis community. Business leaders say it’s one of their busiest times of year. However the recent water crisis caused by the Christmas weekend arctic blast has caused problems across the city.

Several spectators were forced to change their reservations days - if not hours - in advance of arriving at their hotels.

“We were driving down the interstate trying to make new reservations,” said Allen Duggar, a Kansas fan who drove into town with his family, “We were driving up on Monday, about 100 miles or so out of Memphis and we get a text saying that our hotel reservation had been canceled.”

A lot of fans left looking out of town in order to find a place to stay, or at least a place with running water.

“There was no water at our hotel and so we were all searching and try to find a place, and we ended up staying at a place down at Olive Branch Mississippi,” said Eric Thompson who traveled to support Arkansas in the bowl game.

“Thankfully we have water pressure at our hotel and all that,” said Duggar. “ They really didn’t give us much information, so we were just checking the internet if it was safe to drink the water where we were. I think we came out all right, but that was pretty stressful.”

Despite the bumpy start, many fans are refusing to let this get in the way of their tailgating tradition. Randall Ford is known as the Hogfather, and he’s traveled to Memphis from Texarkana. Wednesday’s game marks the 570th Razorback game Ford’s attended.

“Been going since 1975, was my first year going to all the games,” said Ford, “Me and my wife have been married 45 years, we make it a religion you might say.”

For other fans, this is a reunion for friends and family, and for KU fans, it’s a celebration.

“Most of our folks came in from Kansas City, we’re going back to Dallas so we’re ready!” said Michelle Canter, KU fan, “We’re excited, it’s our first bowl game since 2008, reuniting here from the Orange Bowl, so we’re excited.”