Join Collierville Police for a night out!

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Do you want to make Collierville an even safer place to live? Join the Collierville Police Department on August 3, 2021, for National Night Out. This is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“National Night Out is an evening for neighbors to get together once again while meeting Collierville Police Officers. This allows us to rebuild a true sense of community while bringing police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” said Chief Dale Lane.

From 6:00pm-9:00pm on August 3rd, residents in neighborhoods throughout Collierville, and across the nation, are asked turn on their porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. There will also be visits from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Town Administration. Many neighborhoods will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, contests, youth activities and more.

Lieutenant Josh Wheeler, who organizes the event for the Collierville Police Department, said past participation has been good, but more participation in the future simply means safer neighborhoods and a more caring community.