FEMA to open Joint Disaster Recovery Centers in Northeast Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three joint State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are set to open in Northeast Arkansas to help survivors affected by the December 10-11 severe storms and tornadoes.

Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists, the Small Business Administration and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered.

The following locations will open this week:

Poinsett County

Opens Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 8 a.m.

Parkview Missionary Baptist Church

104 N. Parkview Dr. Trumann, AR 72472

Hours of operation after opening day: Mondays through Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Craighead County

Opens Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 8 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Monette

18847 Highway 18 Monette, AR 72447

Hours of operation after opening day: Mondays through Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jackson County

Opens Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 8 a.m.

Diaz City Hall

3401 S. Main St. Newport, AR 72112

Hours of operation after opening day: Thursdays and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents of Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties may visit any open disaster recovery center in Arkansas.