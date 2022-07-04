In pictures : Liberty Park Memphis July 4th celebration

It was a packed night at Liberty Park fairgrounds on July 3rd, as Memphians came out to celebrate July 4th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Liberty Park Memphis held their inaugural "Liberty For All" event featuring a fireworks display at the end of the night.

The event was from the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it was in collaboration with Memphis Parks, Downtown Memphis, City of Memphis and other partners.

It was a free for all event, and that included admission and parking.

There was live music from local bands such as Marcella Simien & Her Lovers, and other performances.

Local food trucks were on site, in addition to Pronto Pups, Uncle Lou's Fried Chicken and other vendors offering adult beverages.

Children also got a chance to enjoy an inflatable area of the park with different bounce houses offering various activities.

Check out the gallery below from the celebration.