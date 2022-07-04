x
In pictures : Liberty Park Memphis July 4th celebration

It was a packed night at Liberty Park fairgrounds on July 3rd, as Memphians came out to celebrate July 4th.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Liberty Park Memphis held their inaugural "Liberty For All" event featuring a fireworks display at the end of the night. 

The event was from the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it was in collaboration with Memphis Parks, Downtown Memphis, City of Memphis and other partners. 

It was a free for all event, and that included admission and parking. 

There was live music from local bands such as Marcella Simien & Her Lovers, and other performances. 

Local food trucks were on site, in addition to Pronto Pups, Uncle Lou's Fried Chicken and other vendors offering adult beverages.

Children also got a chance to enjoy an inflatable area of the park with different bounce houses offering various activities. 

Check out the gallery below from the celebration. 

July 4th celebration at Liberty Park Memphis

Meka Wilson

