x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Bowlers throw a strike for Junior Achievement at the annual Bowl-A-Thon

Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South held its annual Bowl-A-Thon Saturday for the first time in two years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Let’s bowl, let’s bowl, let’s rock and roll! 

Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South held its annual Bowl-A-Thon Saturday for the first time in two years.

City leaders such as Mayor Jim Strickland and others headed to Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes on White Station Road to hit the lanes and raise some money. The event is Junior Achievement’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The pandemic caused the annual event to be canceled the past two years.

Junior Achievement covers 25 counties and holds K-12 programming for children geared toward entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and workforce readiness.

All funds raised at the Bowl-A-Thon go towards the organization’s educational programs.

What a great day of bowling and helping make #EveryChildWorldReady at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes with Power & Tel,...

Posted by Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South on Saturday, March 26, 2022
Credit: WATN
Credit: WATN
Credit: WATN

RELATED: Want to help teens in need for prom season in Memphis? Here's how to donate

RELATED: How a MSCS program provides resources for business owners through a monthly workshop

RELATED: Take a look inside a Black-owned beauty shop opening in Midtown Memphis

In Other News

Bowlers throw a strike for Junior Achievement at the annual Bowl-A-Thon