'A new beginning': First Black female judge in Memphis City Courts reacts to Jackson confirmation

“It’s everything because it levels a field,” said retired Judge Earnestine Hunt Dorse on diversity in the judicial system.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first Black woman was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice on Thursday.

It was a historic day especially for the first Black woman elected as a city court judge in Memphis.

“I knew it was going to happen, the country knew it was going to happen,” said retired Judge Earnestine Hunt Dorse.

She and Brown Jackson can identify, both of them having worked as past public defenders.

Hunt Dorse said the road for Jackson to now wasn’t an easy one, saying the line of questioning by the GOP was not relevant.

“I was totally disappointed in the way that they deliberately and just maliciously treated her,” said Hunt Dorse.

The former Memphis judge said the painted picture of Jackson not being qualified was unfair.

“She actually has a record to stand on,” she said. “Many of the other people, some of the folks who are just recently got confirmed have no record. They’ve not even been a litigator.”

“A new beginning,” that’s how retired Judge Earnestine Hunt Dorse describes the Senate confirmation of #KetanjiBrownJackson today as a Supreme Court Justice.



Hunt Dorse was the first Black female judge in Memphis City Courts. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/LzKLujmk6t — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) April 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the spark to start her own road to the judicial system began as a teen marching in Memphis after her sister witnessed the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I had somewhere to be and I wasn’t quite sure what that path would be but I intended to stay on it," she said.

The person from Orange Mound who some didn’t necessarily have expectations of ran for office to be a judge.

“I saw that there was an opportunity for me to do a job as well if not better than some people that I saw doing the job.”

“Why is it so important to have that diversity and representation on the courts?” asked ABC24’s Rebecca Butcher.

“It’s everything because it levels a field,” Hunt Dorse replied. “When you have to go in all by yourself and you’re looking around and you don’t see any change that you might have a chance. I think it makes a big difference when you can see some kind of kinship.”