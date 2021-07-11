Kick It 5K in Memphis helps raise money, awareness about cancer

The 11th annual event brought people of all ages together at Shelby Farms Park to help raise money and awareness to fight cancer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 11th annual Kick It 5K at Shelby Farms Park brought people of all ages together on Sunday to help raise money and awareness to fight cancer.

The event, presented by Baptist Memorial Health Care, is an in-person run or walk with all funds going towards supporting pancreatic cancer research. Virtual runners were also invited to participate no matter where they are.

Ahead of the 5K run and 1-mile walk, cancer survivors were honored in a ceremony.

As a pancreatic cancer survivor, Bob O'Grady said the reason for running is simple.

"Support," O'Grady said. "That's what I'm about is the support ... I'm there to help, I'm there to listen and I'm there to answer questions. Nobody can explain to you what it's like to go through cancer and then the chemo for six months. It's a rough thing, it's a hard thing. Some people need encouragement, they need support and they need somebody there to back them up during those difficult times."

Great day at Shelby Farms for the Baptist Memorial Health Care 11th Annual Kick It 5K to raise funds and awareness about pancreatic cancer. pic.twitter.com/wENBgU9bke — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) November 7, 2021