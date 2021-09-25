Kids had fun outside fishing with their parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local kids were able to show off their fishing skills at a fishing derby at MLK Riverside Park hosted by "The Works".
The local nonprofit focuses on housing and community development.
One young champion caught 10 catfish in only 30 minutes! Young Sullivan describes the dangerous job of catching a catfish.
"It's weird because you have all of their fins. They all have some type of weapon. You could get like shocked, you could cut yourself with more dangerous ones. But it's more fun when you get it," said participant Sullivan Young.
The nonprofit hosting the event said it just wanted the kids to have fun and experience something new.