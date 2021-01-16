King Day will go on virtually at the National Civil Rights Museum

COVID-19 forces a new approach to celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Today would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 92nd birthday.

The federal holiday in his honor was signed into law in 1983 almost four decades ago. One of the biggest observances of the civil rights icon's life happens right here in Memphis at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Faith Morris of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel says COVID-19 may stop thousands from honoring King in person, but celebrations will continue virtually.

"You know, King Day at the Museum is the largest gathering that there is in the City, but at the Museum, some 12-thousand folks, upwards of 12-thousand folks to come," said Morris.

That won't be the case this year. COVID strikes again, but King Day is not out.

"We are not happy that we do not have our doors open. We're not happy that we can't see the families that come to the museum every year and all the activities for the children and all the lessons that are learned," said Morris.

The blood drives and the community organizations that turn out are all big deals to Morris and the rest of the NCRM team.

"So that's why we had to make sure that we didn't miss it, but it will be a huge celebration virtually. There are performances that have never, ever happened in the Museum before. That's apart of King Day."

Morris promises a virtual event not to be missed with messages that will resound loudly through the noise of the current, volatile moment.

"Phenomenal conversations about Dr. King and who he was and how this holiday happened. Talking to people about how important this day is you can't help but feel good when you sit down and think about what the day is meant to be," said Morris.

There's even story time for kids.

If you miss the first presentation at noon you can catch it again at 6pm.