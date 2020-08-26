Knoxville Police escort 101-year-old World War II veteran through Knoxville

Sidney Walton, 101, made his way through Knoxville on his way to Lansing, Michigan as part of a tour honoring the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police escorted a 101-year-old World War II veteran through Knoxville Tuesday as he made his way to Lansing, Michigan.

Sidney Walton, 101, is headed north on I-75 to Lansing, Michigan to honor the 75th anniversary of World War II. To thank him for his service, police drove beside him in police motorcycles and took pictures beside Walton.

They wished him well on his journey in a post made on Facebook.