Here's how to celebrate Kwanzaa this week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group is holding several free events for people to celebrate Kwanzaa in Memphis this week.
Mid-South Kwanzaa, Inc. is hosting the following events throughout the week:
- Sunday, Dec. 26: New Chicago Performing Arts Center, 1036 Firestone Ave. at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 28: Providence A.M.E. Church, 384 Decatur St. at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 1: New Chicago Performing Arts Center, 1036 Firestone Ave. at 3 p.m.
Each celebration will also be live-streamed on the group's Facebook page.