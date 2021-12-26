x
Here's how to celebrate Kwanzaa this week in Memphis

Here's a list of Kwanzaa events in Memphis hosted by Mid-South Kwanzaa, Inc.
Credit: Alisa - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group is holding several free events for people to celebrate Kwanzaa in Memphis this week.

Mid-South Kwanzaa, Inc. is hosting the following events throughout the week:

  • Sunday, Dec. 26: New Chicago Performing Arts Center, 1036 Firestone Ave. at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28: Providence A.M.E. Church, 384 Decatur St. at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 1: New Chicago Performing Arts Center, 1036 Firestone Ave. at 3 p.m.

HAPPY KWANZAA🕯 Tonight begins the celebration of Kwanzaa which will last until January 1st.

Each celebration will also be live-streamed on the group's Facebook page.

