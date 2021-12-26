Here's how to celebrate Kwanzaa this week in Memphis

Here's a list of Kwanzaa events in Memphis hosted by Mid-South Kwanzaa, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group is holding several free events for people to celebrate Kwanzaa in Memphis this week.

Mid-South Kwanzaa, Inc. is hosting the following events throughout the week:

Sunday, Dec. 26: New Chicago Performing Arts Center, 1036 Firestone Ave. at 7 p.m.

New Chicago Performing Arts Center, 1036 Firestone Ave. at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28: Providence A.M.E. Church, 384 Decatur St. at 7 p.m.

Providence A.M.E. Church, 384 Decatur St. at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1: New Chicago Performing Arts Center, 1036 Firestone Ave. at 3 p.m.

HAPPY KWANZAA🕯 Tonight begins the celebration of Kwanzaa which will last until January 1st. Posted by ABC24 Memphis on Sunday, December 26, 2021