Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track.

Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year.

The organization offers a one-year transitional program to help them deal with trauma or addiction. Women can choose from 15 different services geared toward making them feel better.

"I am 61 years old and I've been battling addiction for the past 35 years," said program resident Meishal Henry. "I came here physically, mentally, and spiritually broken and she's building me back up. So, right now, I'm just in a good place right now."

Once the women successfully complete the program, they can get their high school diploma and driver's license. The organization also pays any debts the women may have.