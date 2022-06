National and local chefs are gathering for a friendly competition judged by kids from Le Bonheur Saturday night at the Crosstown Concourse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Kelly English started Le Bon Appetit with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital a few years ago to raise money for kids who need help.

