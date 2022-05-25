MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families now have a new place to relax at while visiting Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.
The hospital held the grand opening of the Le Bonheur Green Tuesday. It's a nearly two-acre green space on the hospital’s front lawn. The area includes a pavilion and a serenity garden.
Le Bonheur Green is designed to bring the therapeutic powers of nature to families, and to give them a place to gather to relax, share life, and escape the emotional challenges of having a child in the hospital.
Photos: Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital unveils new green space for families
