Le Bonheur Children's Hospital to get state-of-the-art broadcast studio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has been selected by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation as the recipient of its next Seacrest Studio.

The state-of-the-art broadcast media centers built in children's hospitals allow patients to explore a new world of radio, television and new media while showing them a new realm of possibilities and potential careers.

Ryan made the announcement Tuesday morning on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan", the award-winning syndicated television talk show he co-hosts with Kelly Ripa and where a watch party was taking place in both the Event Space inside the hospital and on Facebook Live on the Le Bonheur Facebook page.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the 1,275-square-foot studio will be located in the Event Space on the main lobby level at Le Bonheur.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has opened more than 10 other Seacrest Studios in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, New York City, California, Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.