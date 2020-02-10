"Pretty girls that wear 20 pearls" raise more than a million dollars for HBCUs

Sorority members raised more than $1 million in 24 hours for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is the third consecutive year they've reached their goal. It was all a part of the sorority’s HBCU Impact Day.

"At the end of the day, we had almost $1.4 million just in cash payments, and then we added pledges to it -- and it was 1.6 that we did this year. It's amazing because HBCUs need the funding. And, being a HBCU president as you can see from behind me, I understand first hand all the challenges and needs of HBCUs. So, what we need is funding," said AKA International President Dr. Glenda Glover.