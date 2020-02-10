"Pretty girls that wear 20 pearls" raise more than a million dollars for HBCUs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated has done it again.
Sorority members raised more than $1 million in 24 hours for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is the third consecutive year they've reached their goal. It was all a part of the sorority’s HBCU Impact Day.
AKA International President and Memphis native, Dr. Glenda Glover, spoke with Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin about leading the challenge.
"At the end of the day, we had almost $1.4 million just in cash payments, and then we added pledges to it -- and it was 1.6 that we did this year. It's amazing because HBCUs need the funding. And, being a HBCU president as you can see from behind me, I understand first hand all the challenges and needs of HBCUs. So, what we need is funding," said AKA International President Dr. Glenda Glover.
Last year, LeMoyne Owen College in Memphis received their $50,000 endowment. Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee, will reap the benefits this year.
If you would like to make a donation, click here.