A Little Rock man is loading up his truck with essential workers every day until the snow melts so they can keep being essential.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A Little Rock man is loading up his truck with essential workers every day until the snow melts so they can keep being essential. Since a lot of snowplows aren't able to clear individual neighborhood streets, some people are unable to drive.

Ryan Hill says he's seen a lot of back roads and streets less traveled still piled with accumulated snow. He started picking up people yesterday after asking on Facebook who needed a ride.

"A lot of people are essential workers so with essential workers, a lot of people have to go to the hospitals. They have to get to work. We start with them first and then go to people who may need groceries or other supplies," said Hill.

He's organized a team of other drivers with vehicles that can go through the snow.

Based in Little Rock, Hill and others have branched out to help people outside the area as well from 6 a.m. until sundown.

His inbox has been full of people asking for help.

"They're in need of a ride. So with them being in need of a ride, we decided since we're able to get out and help people why not drive around and help people."

Jon Honeywell with the department of public works for Little Rock says that crews have been hard at work on the main streets, but when snow keeps falling they constantly have to go back and forth to keep them clear.

"We try to get all of our major big roads cleared first. It takes several days before we can ever get to them and then typically we don't get to all of them before in Arkansas the snow's melted," said Honeywell.