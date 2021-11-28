Local business marks one year during pandemic

Beauty Essentials, an urban boutique located inside Oak Court Mall, said days like Small Business Saturday helps them keep the door open.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Dozens of shoppers at Oak Court Mall decided to do some holiday shopping, all while supporting local outlets in the process. Beauty Essentials, an urban boutique located inside the mall, said days like Small Business Saturday helps them keep the door open.

The boutique opened during the pandemic, and November marked one year. The owners, Allisha Frazier and Natasha Yatespinson said they are making their mark in the beauty industry.

Throughout the mid-south and country, businesses were shutting down during the pandemic, but Frazier said Beauty Essentials thrived. She said they were able to keep the business growth because they formed relationships with other local businesses and made sure they were on social media.

"We stay on top of what's trending," Frazier said. "We take heed to you know, knowing that they are looking for bubble coats, they are looking for leather coats, they are looking for skirts you know just staying in the style, staying in the trend keep us staying ahead and afloat with other businesses in the mall."

From jewelry to shoes and hats, the owners said Beauty Essentials have options for all women for any occasion. The ladies said their store is known for its plus-size selection. They sell sizes from small to 4x.

"Being in the mall, you can't find a lot of cute or fashionable plus-size clothing, so they come here," Frazier