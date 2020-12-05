How a local church is feeding the need: spiritually, mentally, and literally

New Direction Church is helping those who are having a tough time during the COVID-19 outbreak.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local church is feeding the need of the community spiritually, mentally, and literally - by putting food on the table. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

New Direction Church has several locations - in Hickory Hill and Collierville. During this COVID-19 pandemic, they want the community to know they care about their neighbors. That's why each Thursday, they work with the Mid-South Food Bank to feed families.

"We have the capacity to feed five hundred (500) families every week from now until May 21st on Thursdays. Families need to bring valid driver’s licenses and IDs that match their current address," said New Direction Christian Church Marketing and Communications Director Candace Gray.

Putting food on the table is not the only nourishment they're providing. They're also providing counseling for those having a tough time dealing with the pandemic: those who may be feeling stressed, experiencing anxiety and depression. Plus ...

"Abuse is on the rise in some households, and that's why our life change counseling center is holding counseling sessions online and via telephone for not just members of the church, but members of the community-at-large for free," said Gray.

Church officials say their message is clear. They want everyone healthy and whole during this time and taking steps in a 'new direction' once this is all over.

"We are in this together. But not only are we in this together, we are coming out of this together," said Gray.