Wheelin' 4 Warriors and other locals joined in a memorial ride to Gibbs High School to honor the 13 service members who died during the evacuation in Kabul.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — A memorial ride for Ryan Knauss and the 13 service members who died in Kabul during the evacuation took place earlier today thanks to a local Jeep group and other members of the community.

The memorial ride was hosted by Wheelin' 4 Warriors, a Facebook group of Jeep enthusiasts who use their hobby as a platform to honor military service members.

The memorial ride began at the Kroger near Emory Road and ended at Gibbs High school, where Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss graduated from.