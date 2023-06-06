How a Memphis nonprofit helped one family get back on their feet after house fire, and how you can get involved

In their latest efforts to help a family after a fire, My Town Miracles was able to temporarily get the family housing, and are planning to help them sign a lease.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is lending a helping hand to Memphians in need. In their latest efforts to help a family after their home burned down, My Town Miracles was able to temporarily get the family a hotel and are planning to help them sign a new lease in the first full week of June.

The family shaken by a house fire is now receiving endless donations of clothing, but the assistance from My Town Miracles Executive Director, Whitney Williams, doesn’t stop there.

“[It comes in the form of] financial support with security deposits for families to get rehomed if they’re experiencing homelessness,” Williams said. “It comes after an eviction notice - just moving from home to home. It comes in form of car repairs. It comes in form of support for medical assistance.”

The organizations help is not just a one-time service.

Louvella Davis, a Memphian with three kids is in her second round of receiving assistance from My Town Miracles. A few years back, the organization got her a car to help get her kids to and from activities.

Now, she’s facing a bigger issue and thankfully, knew exactly who to call.

“We had a fire that we lost everything in and I needed some help again,” Davis said. “I told her our situation and she’s like oh my goodness let me get on this. Immediately, she called me back and let me know that they could help us.”

Not only has the organization helped get them clothes but also a roof over their heads. Davis and her family have been housed in hotels in the meantime but they have plans to sign a lease alongside My Town Miracles on June 7.

“Every single day we are coming alongside families that are either experiencing a crisis or just need a little more support to accomplish a goal,” Williams said.

Williams and Davis got to work organizing temporary hotel rooms and making lists of necessities for their new home.

“The more resources, the more community, the more individuals that we have come together to work, the more daily miracles we can create to help families in Memphis have more, do more and be able to be more,” Williams said.

“There’s no words for how they helped us,” Davis said. “There’s no words for how they have made a huge impact on me and my children.”

If you would like to help this family or any family in Memphis get back on their feet, opportunities to help come in the form of monetary donations, clothing and food donations, volunteering your time and any furniture you have like beds and couches.

Also, if you have a truck or a vehicle to assist in moving items across town and time on your hands, you can reach out to Whitney Williams by