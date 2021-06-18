Local senior living facility gives thanks to Memphis first responders

The residents at Trezevant Senior Living Community said after all that first responders do to protect us, we should show appreciation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local senior living facility showed their appreciation for the first responders in Binghampton Friday.

Mayor Jim Strickland led the ceremony to honor local Memphis Police and Fire employees before leaders blessed their badges.

The residents at Trezevant Senior Living Community said after all that first responders do to protect us, we should give them their flowers and show appreciation.

"We cannot thank people enough that give their time, their effort and their lives to protect us, and we're just very, very grateful,” said Elinor Reed.

"Reducing crime is a community effort, and one of the things the community needs to do is lift up our law enforcement and thank them for the job they're doing,” said Mayor Strickland.