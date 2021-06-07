Local teacher turned baker wants to "tickle your tastebuds" with sweet treats

New bakery Tastebuds stands on three firm principles: customer service, presentation and quality.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prayer, singing, and champagne - all for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Tastebuds in Oak Court Mall. All birthed from an educator during the pandemic.

"I'm originally a teacher for fourteen (14) years. I started going to culinary school, and I started doing meal prep, catering and now I do cakes and treats," said Tastebuds Owner Candis Quinn Jones.

That's Candis Quinn Jones, owner of Tastebuds. Her slogan is "Let me tickle your tastebuds". Tickle them with cakes, cupcakes, fruity treats, and sweet treats. Treats like sprinkled candy apples, Oreo candy apples, and pecan covered candy apples -- not to mention strawberry cupcakes and so much more.

"My favorite thing to bake is custom cakes. I have done wedding cakes. I've done tennis shoe cakes. I've done every different design you can think of, so I really enjoy the art of baking," said Jones.

She bakes with husband, Cory.

"We just have fun in the kitchen, and we decided to step out on faith and here we are -- all by faith and GOD's glory," said Jones.

A hobby that turned into a business that began to flourish when Covid-19 hit, and people had to stay home. She got tons of requests for cakes to help people celebrate in quarantine.

"A lot of home birthdays were going on, a lot of celebrations at home, so I was able to cater to the people that was celebrating at home," said Jones.

And turning a passion into purpose is something to celebrate. It's local good news.

Jones says Tastebuds stands on three (3) firm principles: customer service, presentation and quality.