Long-awaited pedestrian bridge to be installed in Southaven

“This bridge will become an iconic site for our city and cultivate quality of life in our very first entertainment district,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite

If you build it, they will cross.

It’s been years in the making, but a long-awaited pedestrian bridge finally is ready to be installed in Southaven. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the bridge at Getwell and May Boulevard will be put in place August 19.

Musselwhite said, “As stated many times before since this project’s inception in 2019, this bridge will connect the largest pedestrian trail in Desoto County history as it literally “bridges” the gap between the Tchulahoma (Central Park) multi-use trail and the Snowden Grove multi-use trail, both nearing completion.

It will also improve traffic safety as it will separate pedestrian traffic from vehicular traffic in this high-volume corridor. In addition, it has already proven to be a key link to economic development on both sides of Getwell Rd which will pay exponential financial returns on our investment to our city in the future. Furthermore, this bridge will become an iconic site for our city and cultivate quality of life in our very first entertainment district.”

Mayor Musselwhite encouraged people to plan an alternate route on Thursday, August 19, due to the installation of the bridge. According to Musselwhite, southbound Getwell traffic will detour a short distance through Silo Square back to Getwell. Northbound Getwell traffic will be detoured at Nail Road east to Snowden Lane or other northbound routes back to Goodman Road.