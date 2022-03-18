x
MATA to start testing for reopening of Madison Avenue trolley line

The Madison and Riverfront lines had closed in 2014 after two trolley cars caught fire in a span of six months.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Testing for the reopening of MATA's Madison Avenue trolley line gets underway on Sunday.

MATA said testing starts at 5 a.m. with the energizing of the line's traction power system.

The Madison and Riverfront lines had closed in 2014 after two trolley cars caught fire in a span of six months. MATA had planned to reopen the Madison and Riverfront lines to passengers in 2020, but buses have been running along the lines since.

MATA said it's important for people to follow all project safety signage and safety security measures in the area. 

