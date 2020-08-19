Magnolia Home debuts at the Silos in Waco

The home goods store sits behind Magnolia Press and is now open to the public.

WACO, Texas — Chip and Joanna Gaines recently debuted their latest addition to Magnolia Market at the Silos: Magnolia Home.

The new shop will feature - you guessed it - home decor, furniture, rugs and all types of items that fill a home, according to a blog post on the Magnolia website.

In an post on Instagram, Joanna said she hoped the new shop would serve as a resource for those looking to decorate their homes; whether they're just starting to furnish a place, or looking for accent pieces.

"I wanted the reader to walk away having learned how furniture, textiles, rugs, and art can work together to make a space their own," she said about her book, "Homebody," via Instagram. "It's the same hope that inspired me to create Magnolia Home. Whether you're sourcing additional pieces to finish out your home, starting from scratch, or just looking to be inspired, I hope you use this space as a resource to create a home that you love."

A video highlighting the development of the new shop at the Silos shows the couple and their crews getting to work on the home store sitting behind Magnolia Press on 8th Street in Waco. The open floor plan of the new shop showcases different furniture pieces, art work, decor and more throughout the space, helping give customers an idea of how items can be used, placed and accented.

"Now in this space when you walk in, you can really see the full picture of home," Joanna said in the video. "All the layers of rugs, the pillows, the furniture, the artwork - you really see these rooms come together."

The latest opening at the Silos is one of several planned for the coming months as the couple previously announced they would open six more shops on the grounds this fall. Those new shops will all have different themes and items offered. Limited samplings from a few of the product lines are now available for purchase on Magnolia's website, but some of them will be offered in-store only.