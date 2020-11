This the 25th year Accredo has teamed up with the folks at Make-A-Wish.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a dream come true for a Mid-South teen Friday.

Make-A-Wish is helping 15-year-old Zariel go on a shopping spree. The organization partnered with Accredo to bring Zariel's wish to life.

About two dozen employees transformed the Accredo office to look like a storefront. They then gave Zariel gifts, balloons, and all of her favorite treats.