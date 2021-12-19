How Mid-South families can make space for grief this holiday season

The holidays can be a difficult time for those who have lost a loved one, and COVID-19 has only complicated the grieving process.

HORN LAKE, Miss — As of December 17, according to the CDC, 805,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Mothers, fathers, siblings, and more are now gone this holiday season.

For grieving families in the Mid-South, resources like the Baptist Centers for Good Grief offer comprehensive bereavement services for free. Services include one-on-one counseling, online services, and grief camps for kids and teens.

Melissa Donahue, a licensed clinical social worker who is the director of the Concern Employee Assistance program with Baptist, said the best way families can grieve their loved ones is to keep their memory alive.

"A really great thing I have been suggesting is buying a gift," Donahue said. "Like what would Dad really like if he was here and you buy it like you are buying it for him but give it to someone who is not fortunate enough to have something like that."

Charmaine Wright of Horn Lake, Miss., lost her father to COVID-19 in November. Her family is celebrating the holiday season for the first time without him.

"Christmas is here and that was his favorite holiday," Wright said.

Wright said nearly the entire household caught COVID-19, but their father, Micheal Jones, was the only one hospitalized, and after a week he was put on a ventilator then died right before Thanksgiving.

"I wouldn't sleep because of the anxiety of this is the first holiday," she said.

Wright said the family found ways to grieve and remember him. This year, they made his favorite treats.

"One thing I did this year that was kind of different is I made snickerdoodles. That was one of his favorite cookies. He also always made homemade Christmas candy. My mom and I sat down and made the Christmas candy so it's still here."

Another way the family is honoring his memory is by volunteering. Wright said Jones loved to give back to the community, so this year, they cooked turkeys for the homeless.