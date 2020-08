Marion Church of God in Christ provided families in Crittenden County with food, supplies, and prayer.

MARION, Ark. — Saturday, the Marion Church of God in Christ held a Community Connect Project to help those who have been affected by the pandemic.

Anyone who lived in Crittenden County was able to drive-thru and pick up food, medical supplies, and school supplies. If wanted, church members provided counseling and prayer as well.

The church gave over 300 boxes of supplies to those in their community.