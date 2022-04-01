x
Trash pickup delayed to observe MLK Memorial Day.

Here's a few best practices suggested by the City of Memphis for delayed trash pickup.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced in a tweet that garbage and recycling services, including storm and debris removal, will be pushed back to the next pick up day to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Day on Monday, April 4.

According to the City, those who are usually scheduled to receive garbage pickup services on Monday, April 4, will not receive waste collection services until Tuesday, April 5, and so on. 

The City said that residents should make sure that their garbage cart lids are closed to keep out animals and rainwater.

The City advised residents to place their trash at the curb by 7:00 a.m.

