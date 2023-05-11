MAS asking for help after illegal cockfighting bust sends nearly 100 chickens to their shelter

45-year-old Pedro Hernandez was charged with animal fighting and 83 counts of cruelty to animals, and MAS says they are now over-capacity.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a large cockfighting bust Wednesday afternoon sent nearly 100 chickens to Memphis Animal Services (MAS), the shelter is sounding the alarm that they are over-capacity, and need help.

Memphis Police said their organized crime unit made the bust Wednesday around 5:43 p.m. in the 3700 block of Dunn Avenue. Detectives had information from MAS that the location was involved in cockfighting.

Detectives found roosters in cages on the property, along with a large amount of cash, 75 gaffs attached to the birds when they fought, a spur saw, medicines and vitamins, and several roosters that had thick ropes attached to their legs. Some of the birds had no food or water, and several were injured or close to death, Memphis Police said.

The homeowner, Pedro Hernandez, was arrested and charged with 15 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, 15 counts of animal fighting, and 83 counts of cruelty to animals.

In total, 98 chickens were rescued and sent to MAS, which the shelter said has them at crisis capacity, noting they were already at 150% capacity before the bust.

"We have neither the staff nor the resources to care for this volume of animals," MAS said in a social media post.

MAS said they need at least 50 dogs to leave the building via foster, adoption or rescue in the next two days.