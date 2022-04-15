Mason's request to halt the state's financial takeover denied

Although Chancellor Anne Martin did not rule in Mason's favor, she did sympathize with Mason's discomfort with the state's strict oversight of the town's finances.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Davidson County judge ruled Friday not to grant the town of Mason's request to stop the Tennessee Comptroller's Office from taking control of its finances.

In a lawsuit, Mason's attorneys argued the town was being treated unfairly because of its majority Black demographic, noting that other predominantly white towns in worse financial predicaments received more leniency from the TN Comptroller's office.

The Comptroller's Attorney, Terry Clayton, said that Mason's claims of discrimination were baseless and a "distraction."

According to the court, Mason's attorneys did not provide enough evidence to determine foul play, and Chancellor Anne Martin was unable to rule in support of Mason's claims that the Comptroller's lack of leniency from one small town to the next was due to racial discrimination.

“The allegations are significant and raise serious concerns about the Comptroller’s equitable exercise of his broad authority,” Martin wrote. “The Court does not have enough information, however, to determine if the circumstances of the other municipalities Mason cites as receiving different treatment are sufficiently similar to support these claims.”