MATA's Fall 2021 Service Redesign begins on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) announced that its Fall 2021 Service Redesign will go into effect Sunday, November 7.

MATA evaluates its service levels and makes changes to maximize resources and increase system efficiencies about three times a year. These modifications are based on various factors and helps enhance service for passengers. In addition to the effects COVID-19 has had on the agency, an analysis of transit ridership patterns, economic factors, and community feedback had a part the decision making.

Enhancements to existing service include the introduction of new routes and new availabilities of short trips, updated schedules and reroutes to provide faster travel times, more connections, and improved on-time performance and service reliability.

Our microtransit program, Ready!, has been a great success since its launch in August 2021 and we are excited to be able to provide this innovative mobility option to more communities! Yesterday, we hit a record number of riders with 268 in one day! https://t.co/tLqcetqk9K pic.twitter.com/GZHsCdaPii — Memphis Area Transit Authority (@RideMATA) November 3, 2021

Among the highlights of service changes effective November 7:

Route 38 Boxtown will be discontinued, but Route 69 will provide fixed route coverage that will support shorter wait times and provide additional connections. Ready! on-demand service will continue to provide mobility options

Route 30 Brooks will have Sunday service and add two branches to replace Route 26 Hickory Hill and better serve Southeast Memphis.

Route 16 Southeast Circulator will be a new route that replaces portions of Route 22 Raines and Route 26 Hickory Hill and serves the Airways and American Way Transit Centers.

Route 19 Vollintine weekday trips will be 30 minutes earlier.