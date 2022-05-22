MBI issues Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Mississippi teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation describes Deandria Johnson standing at five feet, nine inches and said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi — An Endangered / Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 13-year-old Deandria Johnson of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, in Jackson County.

Johnson was last seen Saturday, May 21, at about 10:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bienville Boulevard, according to a press release from the MBI. When the release was sent, at 11:06 p.m., the MBI had still not located Johnson.

The MBI describes Deandria Johnson standing at five feet, nine inches and said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.