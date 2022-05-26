What you can do on a budget for a Memorial Day weekend stay in town

If you’re planning to stay close to home for the holidays, here’s how you can do so on a budget.

How about starting the weekend over at the Fire Museum of Memphis.

“The museums ticket prices are very affordable,” Fire Museum of Memphis Executive Director Kimberly Crafton said.

Right now, an entire family of four can get into the museum for just $30.

“The kids want to see and touch everything. We’ve tried to make the museum where there are exhibits they have to just look at, but we also have exhibits they can touch and feel and be a part of,” Crafton said.

Once you’ve gotten your fire fix, the history lesson can continue right down the street at the Slavehaven Underground Railroad Museum.

“This is a unique story for Memphis and even for the south,” Elaine Lee Turner, Slavehaven Underground Railroad Museum Director said.

With $12 for adults and $10 for students, a family can tour the 165-year-old property that served as a safe haven for hundreds of slaves searching for freedom.

“It is very special because this is where they sought their freedom. They were harbored here by a German immigrant who thought it was his duty to help those in bondage,” Turner said.

Sunday families can plan to stop by the Metal Museum to check out their Ghana exhibit and much more.

“It really starts at the front gates,” Communications manager Jennifer Godwin said.

The museum is a self-guided tour that Godwin says is sure to keep children busy.

“Kids can play bingo and earn prizes at the end. It’s really a kid friendly to come and see art,” Godwin said.

On Memorial Day Monday, families can wrap up the 3-day weekend with a barbecue picnic in the park at any one of the many free parks that Memphis has to offer.

The entire weekend will cost a family of 4 anywhere between $100 and $150.