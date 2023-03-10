Memphians in the city's most crime-ridden neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out

National Night Out brings the community and police departments together each fall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Night Out was held across Memphis neighborhoods Tuesday evening. It’s a time for communities to come together with each other and police stations with a goal of making neighborhoods safer.

From Whitehaven to Raleigh and over in Orange Mound, neighbors showed up for a good time. Bridget Bradley, who lives in Whitehaven, has been a part of National Night Out for more than a decade and hopes to build stronger relationships in the community and with the police department.

“We have to watch out for each other because the police cannot be everywhere at all times,” Bradley said. “So that’s what we’re all about, looking out for our neighbor.”

Bradley knows Whitehaven gets a bad reputation for crime but said that’s not what should be representing her neighborhood.

“A lot of the people who commit crimes here in Whitehaven, don’t even live in Whitehaven,” Bradley said.”

Alongside neighbors and MPD, Mayor Strickland made his way to The Haven too.

“Building relationships helps us be responsive to the needs of the neighbors,” Strickland said.

In Orange Mound, they made sure to keep the grill on late so the kids could have their night out.

“We try to make sure they know that the police is not your enemy,” neighbor Reginald Tucker said. “They’re here to help you and to help you resolve problems without conflict.”

Other law enforcement agencies across Shelby County also participated in the night. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office went to several different events around the county, and Bartlett Police hosted their own event.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr., members of his law enforcement command staff, and dozens of SCSO deputies took part in tonight’s National Night Out throughout Memphis and Shelby County. Thank you to homeowners and neighborhood associations for inviting us to participate. pic.twitter.com/kw1gqUcvQR — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 4, 2023