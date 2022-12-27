Memphians having to look elsewhere for water as more grocery stores runout

Shoppers said they're finding only empty shelves during their search for clean drinking water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple Memphis grocery stores were completely out of water bottles and water jugs Tuesday after the rush by shoppers over the last few days.

It was Friday that the precautionary water advisory first went into effect across the city. Since then, clean drinking water has gotten harder and harder to find.

Tuesday, the Superlo Foods on Spottswood Avenue had a sign hanging from their front door reading, “We Have No Water In Stock.”

The staff said they ran out Monday and don’t know when they’ll get more.

“I’ve been searching for water about two or three days and ain’t found nothing yet,” said a Memphis resident, who goes by the nickname Sweet Pea.

Customers were greeted by more empty shelves at the Kroger near South Highland Street.

Kroger said the store just ran out Tuesday and that they’ve been limiting customers to just two 24-bottle cases or two one-gallon jugs of water each, but are working on solutions.

“I just left Target and then I just came to SuperLo and I couldn’t find none and I went to Walmart today and couldn’t find none,” Sweet Pea said after walking out of the Superlo.

But one place that did have water was at the corner of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway.

“My station is called the Dehydration Station,” said independent vendor Demarcus Dickerson. “I’m trying to keep the people hydrated.”

For more than two years, Dickerson has sold water, soda and other drinks out of a cooler at this intersection to support his ailing mother.

“She’s sick, so I’m just trying to work to get a car so we can have a better life, basically,” he said.

Dickerson said he starts each day with 24 water bottles. When he spoke with ABC24 on Tuesday afternoon, he only had a few left.

“I get sales on water,” he said. “They love water.”

Despite the growing demand for water all across Memphis, Dickerson continues to sell his for just $2 per bottle.

“I’m not going to up the price because everybody knows that price who shops with me,” he said. “I could do that but I’m not fixing to charge no $3, $4, $5 dollars for no water.”

Dickerson said he’s seen steady water sales over the last few days.

“It’s kind of the same thing (I usually see) but it all depends on the people,” he said.

Right now, the people of Memphis need water. And Dickerson says he has it.

“I got (more) cases at home so I’m fine,” he said.