Memphians march to promote trans rights

A group of Memphians marched down the streets of Cooper-Young Sunday in support of the Transgender community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians held a demonstration at the intersection of Cooper Street and Young Avenue in the historic Cooper-Young neighborhood Sunday, in support of the transgender community.

Demonstrators marched to demand free healthcare for trans people, the defeat of all anti-trans legislation in government, and full equality for transgender people in jobs and housing.

“Tennessee and many other states are embarking on a path that will lead to less freedom for the LGBT community and more unnecessary suffering for our transgender youth,” said Tori Black, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “We are going to resist all violence against transgender people, no matter what.”

It’s game day. Today, folks from all over the south will convene today to rally with @FRSOMemphis for transgender liberation. — tori (peach cobbler era) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@MarxistWonk) April 10, 2022