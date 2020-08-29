Memphians participate in 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Mid-South was represented at Friday’s 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.
Tennessee State Representative London Lamar tweeted pictures of a socially-distanced crowd on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Many made the trip from Memphis like Derrick Allen.
"Well, I decided to make the trip because I wanted to come in support of Black men. I thought it was important that Black men show solidarity , some strength, some power and that's why I decided to come. The crowd was real enlightened. They were re-energized by the speech and we were pretty moved by the speech as well," said Allen.
Allen says he felt totally safe with the many precautions taken adhering to health directives issued as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at the march and in the city.