Memphians walk to continue making awareness of gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of walkers wore orange as part of the 7th annual Wear Orange campaign.
Which is a nationwide push every June to honor survivors of gun violence and demand action to end the epidemic.
"When I see the headlines of someone being killed from senseless gun violence, my heart aches because, I mean, people are just killing people for no reason. I mean and they are getting away with it. That's the worst part about it and they don't know how they affect families and I'm sad about all this killing that's going on around here,” says Marsha Wilson, a survivor of gun violence.
This event is a partnership with Memphis Moms Demand Action and several community partners who say that gun violence kills 100 Americans every day and wounds hundreds more.