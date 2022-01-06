Applications are being accepted for next Memphis Academy of Civic Engagement

The goal of the program is to help folks understand city government operations, who can then share information with others.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Applications are being accepted for the next Memphis Academy of Civic Engagement.

The 7-week course is for Memphians ages 18 and up, and those taking part will hear from city government and community leaders, as well as learn about Memphis history, public safety, city budgeting, and more.

The goal of the program is to help folks understand city government operations, who can then share information with others.

The deadline to apply is January 23, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Applicants will be notified if they are selected by January 31, 2022.

Find the application on the Memphis City Council website HERE. (This will take you straight to the application HERE.)

Any questions regarding the program application can be directed to MACE@memphistn.gov.