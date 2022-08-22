City leaders create action plan against Memphis crime

City leaders are creating an action plan for the Raleigh community. Their main focus is holding parents accountable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city leaders are creating an action plan to combat crime throughout the city of Memphis and they are starting with parents.

In a matter of weeks, at least six teens have been charged with violent crimes. The most recent was a shootout outside of Methodist Hospital in Raleigh, leaving six people injured.

Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan held an emergency community town hall in Raleigh Monday to address the string of violence done at the hands of youth.

She said it all comes down to parenting.

"When these crimes are happening, they (teens) should be in the house and accounted for," Logan said.

To combat this ongoing problem, Logan said the city council is asking Memphis police to strictly enforce the city's curfew ordinance.

The ordinance currently states that Monday-Thursday, minors under the age of 16 can not be out without a guardian between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. 17 and 18-year-olds have a curfew between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One weekend, teens get an additional hour.

Logan said strictly enforcing the curfew isn't about locking kids up but holding parents accountable.

"There are consequences for you as a parent for not parenting," she said.

One of the biggest consequences includes losing state aid.

"Loss of state aid if you are not able to parent your child is a possibility," she said.