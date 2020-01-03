Memphis activist joins growing number of people and law enforcement agencies against proposed permitless gun carry legislation in Tennessee

Religious and community leaders say if this bill passes, it will do more harm than good.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — An anti-violence non-profit organization sent a strong message to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Saturday in response to legislation he proposed this week that would allow anyone 21 and up to carry a gun without a permit.

"You think those guns are safe for us? Those guns are dangerous for us. We really need those guns taken out of the stores. We need to stop teaching our children how to pull a trigger," said Stevie Moore with Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives.

Stevie Moore and Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives held a press conference Saturday expressing strong opposition against the permitless legislation. According to Memphis Police, 16 children have been shot so far this year in Memphis, and 11 of them died.