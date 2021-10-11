Memphis Alpha Phi Alpha chapter help local students on the path to success

Nearly 80 young men came to the Boys and Girls Club on Walker Avenue for the fraternity's Youth Conference.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many organizations working to help make our community the best it can be. The men of the Memphis chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity were putting in the work Wednesday, setting young people on the path success.

Nearly 80 young men came to the Boys and Girls Club on Walker Avenue for the fraternity's Youth Conference. The goal of the event was to explain the importance of college and help the students through the application process.

During the course of the event, students also got some pointers on choosing careers, and heard from professional Black men who offered first-hand life advice.

"Often times in life, African-American males are perceived in negative ways. This gives them the opportunity to, number 1, see other black males in a positive light, and see themselves in a positive light and get advice on how to be successful in life,” said Dr. Dejuan Parker.