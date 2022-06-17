Animals sleeping in conference rooms and employee offices at the Memphis Animal Shelter need a forever home now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kittens are sleeping on laptops and dogs are living in pop-up kennels and employee offices at Memphis Animal Services as the staff works to combat overcrowding animal issues.

Employees of the center are pleading for the community to adopt, foster or even share social media posts to spread the word of a need for animal placement. Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services, said this is one of the most intense overcrowding experiences they have ever experienced.

“Unfortunately, right now Memphis Animal Services is experiencing what I would call the worst space crisis we have seen in years,” Pugh said.

Pugh said although there is no room for dogs at the center, officers are still going out to pick up dogs needing shelter and there is still a pressing demand from the community.

“What we know is the demand is out there,” Pugh said. Our officers are out in the field picking up animals that have to come here. We have people who find animals who are looking for a space to take those dogs and we don’t have [space] today.”

Memphis Animal Services is hosting a Top-Gun-themed adoption event from now until June 30th where community members can adopt an animal for F-$18 in an effort to offset the current overcrowding numbers.

“One thing I know is that this community is committed to lifesaving,” Pugh said. “We are getting so many more animals out alive than ever before, but we are getting to a breaking point and without community support and help right now, we are not going to be able to achieve the important lifesaving work that we all want to see for our community.”

Pugh said even if a person can not adopt an animal, fostering an animal for as little as two weeks can help with overcrowding as there will be another transportation of animals from the Memphis center to another location in two weeks. She said posting on social media can also do wonders for the service so the information can be shared to people who don’t normally see their posts.