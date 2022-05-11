Memphis Animal Services needs 40 dogs adopted as soon as possible | How you can adopt one for $20 this week

The shelter said they are at "critical capacity," with only four open kennels for their incoming dogs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services (MAS) said Wednesday they are at 'critical capacity,' and have 40 dogs in need of foster or adoption as soon as possible, offering $20 adoption fees until Sunday.

MAS said the 40 dogs are in need of kennels at their shelter as of Wednesday morning, but they only have four available kennels.

The $20 adoption event is part of the Bissel Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters week, a national adoption event benefiting animals at shelters like MAS.

In addition to adopting, MAS said they are looking for people interested in fostering an adult dog for nine days until their transport, and those who can foster dogs for weeks, months, or until they get adopted.